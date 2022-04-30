Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.000-$13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

VMI stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.88. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

