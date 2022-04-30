Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.