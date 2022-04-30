Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.83% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

