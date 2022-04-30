USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007288 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

