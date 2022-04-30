UpBots (UBXT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.19 Million

UpBots (UBXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UpBots has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $356,863.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UpBots has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UpBots Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 423,462,281 coins. The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official website is upbots.com . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

