UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UPGS opened at GBX 151 ($1.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.85. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Friday.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

