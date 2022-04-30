Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $816.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unitil by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

