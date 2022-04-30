UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UniCredit stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Monday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

