UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. UGI posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,371,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after purchasing an additional 307,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

