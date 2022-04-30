U Network Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $489,783.90 and $2,025.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

