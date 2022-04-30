Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,793,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,101,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

