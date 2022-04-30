Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the March 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,457.0 days.
Shares of TSUSF opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $131.00.
Tsuruha Company Profile (Get Rating)
