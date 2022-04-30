Truist Financial Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $80.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.03.

Shares of SLG opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

