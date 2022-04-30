Truist Financial Trims Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Target Price to $110.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.11.

AWI stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

