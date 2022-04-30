trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get trivago alerts:

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.11. 315,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $756.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in trivago by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.