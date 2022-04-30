TRAXIA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $48,093.50 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.44 or 0.07270945 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00053464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

