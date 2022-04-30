TopBidder Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,031.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00100530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

