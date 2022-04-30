Toncoin (TON) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $5.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.20 or 0.07248977 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

