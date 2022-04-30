Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TOKCF stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
