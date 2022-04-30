TokenClub Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $3.33 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00100488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TCT is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

