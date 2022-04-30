thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,800 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the March 31st total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.4 days.

OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.93. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

