THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Billion

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.92 or 0.00017921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $164.68 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.79 or 0.07265505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00057522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

