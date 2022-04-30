TheStreet Lowers NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $632.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $41.96.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.