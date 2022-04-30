The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.65. 503,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,432. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

