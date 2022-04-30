The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 3,989,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,942 shares of company stock worth $40,354,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.