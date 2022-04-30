Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

