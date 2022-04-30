Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 4.5% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $870.76. 29,377,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,616,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $902.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $938.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $985.82.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

