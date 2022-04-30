Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $516,945.64 and $11,616.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded up 10,638,925.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08048678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00165583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00346744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

