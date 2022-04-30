Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Plans $0.47 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4701 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telenet Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($46.77) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Telenet Group (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.