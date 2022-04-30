Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($20.65) price target on Takkt in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €15.36 ($16.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.35 and a 200-day moving average of €14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of €16.78 ($18.04).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

