Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after buying an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after buying an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,774,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $92.93. 10,629,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,966,566. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

