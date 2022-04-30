Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $343,774,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 10,629,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,966,566. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.