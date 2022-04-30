T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

