Syntropy (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $59.43 million and $414,900.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,419,594 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.