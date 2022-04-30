Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.42 Million

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to announce $519.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.92 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $488.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.