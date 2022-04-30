Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. 1,420,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

