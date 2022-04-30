Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Head to Head Contrast

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines $10.40 billion 0.53 -$1.89 billion ($5.67) -2.96 Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 2.56 $77.47 million $1.29 21.33

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Eastern Airlines. China Eastern Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Country Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines -18.21% -23.50% -4.34% Sun Country Airlines 12.44% 4.29% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Eastern Airlines and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines 1 2 2 0 2.20 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats China Eastern Airlines on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 725 passenger aircraft and nine business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

