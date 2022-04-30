Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $700,646.27 and $34.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

