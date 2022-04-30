StockNews.com Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE MAN opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

