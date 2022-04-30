StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 27.47%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

