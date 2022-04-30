StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

