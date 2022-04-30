StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
