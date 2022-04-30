StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

