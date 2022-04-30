StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gencor Industries (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

