StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.