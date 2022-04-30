StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76.
About CPI Aerostructures
