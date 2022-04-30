Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$3.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.

IAG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

