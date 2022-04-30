Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,641 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.