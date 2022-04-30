Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,066.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $126.23 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.