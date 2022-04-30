Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 830,780 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,621,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,358,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,875,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.