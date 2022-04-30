Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,401 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

